The excitement of the people of ancient town of Argungu in Kebbi State cannot be measured in words as the famous Argungu fishing festival returns, in grace and glamor, years after being abandoned.

Last week, the much-expected five-day festival, locally known as “Mata Fada” walked back to reality, featuring a number of exciting activities, social, cultural and agricultural. The activities included local boxing, wrestling, car racing, throwing of arrows, catapults, camels and donkeys racing, quiz competition, polo and agricultural shows.

The grand finale was the fishing competition at Mata Fada River. It was a competition contested by thousands of fishermen. Every fisherman looked forward to this competition. On the D hour, they could not wait for the symbolic gunshot to flag off the contest as is required by tradition. Many of them just sprang up, dashed towards the river and dived into the water.

At the end, Malam Abubakar Ya’u, from Augie Local Government Area caught the biggest fish weighing 78 kg. He went home with a cash gift of N10million, two new cars and two hajj seats.

Malam Bala Yahaya-Bagaye also from Augie came second with his fish that weighed 75 kilogrammes. Malam Maiwake Sani from Silemi in Sokoto State, came third for catching a fish that weighed 70 kilogrammes. Both of them went home with N2million and N1million respectively, including a tricycle and a motorcycle.

President Muhammadu Buhari who attended the opening ceremony said: “Our presence here today is an evidence of government’s commitment to restoring security and expanding domestic food production as core mandate of our programmes.

“We are all aware that this important cultural gathering was suspended for 11 years as a result of insecurity. Today, by the grace of God, this festival is back and I hope back for good. We are not only celebrating the reinstatement of this important gathering, but we are also celebrating the remarkable progress made in restoring peace and security to this region and indeed, our country.

“Furthermore, you will all recall that our food security program started here in Kebbi back in 2015. The many products displayed here are also proof of the progress we have made as a nation in feeding ourselves.

“The farming, fishing and pastoral communities in the state have truly embraced our programmes and have proven that we can produce what we need. We established the National Food Security Council, which I chair, supported by the Governor of this state, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to ensure that all our successes to date are continuously improved upon.

“For our farmers, fishing communities, those in the livestock sector and agro entrepreneurs, you have truly made me proud. We shall continue to support you all with access to credit, adequate inputs, access to markets and policies that will promote and support your competitiveness.”

The Senate President Ahmed Lawal noted: “The history of the festival is long, dating back to 1934. I learnt that the celebration could not hold for over 10 years due to insecurity. We have to thank God for making it possible and commend our armed forces for their efforts to secure our nation.

“We will not get tired of making sure that you have a good working environment. This is an international event that draws people from neighbouring countries; this is a bond that must be sustained.” He announced a donation of N5 million to be shared among all fishermen who participated in the competition.

Ninety-year-old Sule Maituga who is an arrow master from Kamba, Kebbi State, is a three-time winner in his beat. He was the winner 10 years ago. He said the festival was long over due.

Another participant, Umaru Dantani, who won a second position years ago told Daily Sun that he used the cash reward, to assist his family, shared the remaining money among his colleagues who came to the festival without winning anything.

Apart from displays of the ancient fishing methods, tools and skills, the festival also refreshed the memory of participants on the history of Sokoto Caliphate and Kabi kingdom, (now known as Argungu in Kebbi State), how they embraced peace, dialogue and cordial relationship during Sultan Hassan Dan Mua’zu reign over 80 years ago.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, pledged that the Sultanate Council would sustain its relationship with the Argungu Emirate in its efforts to keep the fishing festival alive.

Represented by Waziri Sokoto, Professor Sambo Junaidu, the Sultan, said a similar competition took place at the Sultanate towards the last quarters of 2019 organised by the Kabawan Kanta Development Forum:

“I wish to convey the full support of the Sultanate to this event because it is a partnership which will help remind us of the history behind the initiation of the Argungu Fishing Festival since 1934. This historical event has tremendously helped to cement the relationship between Sokoto and Kabi.

“I also understand that a number of sponsors namely UNESCO, the National Communications Commission, the National Council for Arts and Culture, Peak Milk, etc., have either sponsored or proposed to sponsor the different aspects of the event all aimed at promoting knowledge, education and unity in our three states”

“I have been informed that all of these organisations and companies have accepted to keep supporting this event. I wish to state here that the Sokoto Sultanate is equally committed to see that this project which lies at the bottom of our friendship and fraternity is kept alive.”