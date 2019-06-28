Technology is taking a critical dimensions in the way everything is being done including real estate. Artificial intelligence (A I) is taking over the traditional ways of doing thing in the world and that is also changing consumer taste. Activities in real estate are changing, and consumer habits are changing what the future of real estate will look like as a result. The traditional real estate market is controlled by agents but going by what artificial intelligence which is now enabled by technology it is helping in reducing personnel in terms of who does what and how it should be done. Whether it is commercial, residential or retail space, understanding and measuring how space gets used is critical for optimising tenant experience. According to Mr. Roland Igbinoba, who used artificial intelligence to develop index being used in real estate today, house price index is a measure of the proportion or percentage, changes in a set of house prices over time. Hence, it serves as a tool that measures changes in single-family home prices across a designated market. How- ever, as house prices do not all change at the same rate, house price index can only reflect their average price movement.

He said that house price indices serve quite a number of purposes. It provides necessary information to make decision of when to purchase a house, where and even what type of house to buy. It can be used to measure differences in price levels between different cities, regions or countries at the same point in time. Economists and financial analysts also use house price In- dices to monitor long-term trends in house prices. The Roland Igbinoba House Price Index (RI) is a statistic designed to capture changes in the movement of the price of residential property in major cities in Nigeria, for starters, the index covers metropolitan areas in Lagos and Abuja.

The report would be extended to major towns in Port Harcourt in forthcoming editions. The Roland Igbinoba House Price (RI) Index is a variant of the Simple Mean/ Median method. The Simple Mean/median methodology of constructing house price in- dices derives a single (representative) house price from the distribution of house prices sold within a particular period using either the mean or the median. This RI Indices adopts the median price rather than the mean price. This is because due to the extreme heterogeneity of house, the prices of the same type of house in the same location vary considerably. The mean is easily influenced by outlier values; hence it does not always give a true reflection of the average price. Outliers, however, do not affect the median as much as the mean. The median therefore proves a better average than the mean under this condition.