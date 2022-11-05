Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo.

The Executive Chairman, Taraba State Internal Revenue Service Dr. Siman Ambita’a on Friday said that the automation of the Service’s activities have brought about major transformation in the Service, leading to over one hundred percent increase in the revenues accrued to the state government.

Dr Ambita’a who disclosed this while briefing journalist in Jalingo said that from barely N4.4bn IGR as at 2014, the Service now generates over N9.6bn annually.

He said that the law establishing the then Agency in 2010 was also reviewed in 2020, making room for a more robust tax regime in the state.

“Today, I am excited to inform you that we have more than doubled the IGR of the state over the course of the last seven years. When we took over in 2015, the agency was barely generating N4.4bn annually. And so our first challenge was to move from the analog system to digitization and automation of the service.

“It was very important for us to move from the analog system because that was the only way we could block the leakages, become more accountable, and ensure that the service was in tune with modern and global best practices. We did this successfully and ensured intensive training of our staff and other relevant stakeholders.

“To tackle the issue of deficient infrastructure, we increased the number of Android devices and computers as well as the general electrical system and other physical infrastructure in the offices. We have also improved security arrangement on the premises. These have also boost staff morale tremendously.

“We have not reached our peak because we are confronted with the challenges of difficult terrain which hinders access to certain areas, natural disasters and other unforeseen circumstances such as the flood we are battling now as well as funding and logistics. Despite these challenges, we are making steady progress, thanks to the understanding we enjoy from the state governor Darius Ishaku” he said.

He further disclosed that the Service has obtained permission to review the rates in line with contemporary realities and may announce new rates in the days ahead.