Details of how bandits killed Sagir Hamidu, an ex-governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, have emerged.

Muhammad Sirajo Hamidu, brother of the slain politician, in an interview with journalists, yesterday, narrated how his brother, alongside his police orderly and two others were traveling to Abuja before they were ambushed along Rijana, Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

“My brother, his orderly with two other persons alongside his driver were traveling to Abuja for an urgent issue. They were ambushed by bandits along Rijana, Kaduna Abuja expressway in broad daylight.

“When the driver discovered they were bandits, and not security operatives, because they all wore army uniform, he made a U-turn. Unknown to him, he was already in the mist of kidnappers who had already positioned themselves along the road. They opened fire on the occupants of the vehicle. My brother was shot on the chest and leg, but his driver disappeared unhurt,” he said.

He added that the bandits captured his brother’s orderly and took him into the bush with other passengers.

He said by the time passers-by came to the scene after the operation, they found Hamidu’s lifeless body.

The late politician was buried in Abuja, yesterday.

