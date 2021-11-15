From John Adams Minna

Armed bandits operating in Niger State have shifted their base to the satellite town of Suleja, the headquarters of Suleja Local Government Area of the state, kidnapping no fewer than 12 people within one week.

The area of target of the bandits are churches and settlements within the town where the presence of security agents are completely not felt at night.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Within one week that the bandits began their operations, no fewer than 12 people have been kidnapped and are still being held.

Eight worshippers were kidnapped from Dunamis Church in Kwamba area of the town at about 9pm last week when the church was holding a programme.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The bandits returned to the same Kwamba on Wednesday

at 1am and abducted four persons from the low-cost houses located in the area.

It was gathered that those kidnapped from the low cost were a custom officer and his wife, one woman Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and another woman whose identity is not known.

It was learnt that the gunmen in their numbers first raided the house of the customs officer where they picked up the officer and his wife, and made away with some valuable items from the building.

From the customs officer’s residence, the bandits who operated unchallenged, moved to the house of the female ASP where she was abducted. But It was not known how the fourth victim was kidnapped.

Although it was gathered that security agents were contacted during the operation, and actually arrived at the scene, they could not confront the bandits because they claimed that they could not access the place due to the bad condition of the road, and did not know the strength of the gunmen.

Barely four days after the last incidence, no contact have been made by their abductors but unconfirmed reports said the bandits have asked the family of the custom officer to pay N20 million ransom.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Bala Kuyars, confirmed the kidnapping of the customs officer, his wife and two others, saying: “I know four people were kidnapped.”

Asked for the identities of the victims Kuyars said he had no information that those abducted are a police woman and customs official. He said: “All I know is that four people were kidnapped.”

However, on Saturday before the incident on Wednesday, the bandits in their numbers, stormed a branch of Dunamis Church in the same Kwamba and abducted eight worshippers at about 9pm.

This development has sent fear and apprehension to residents of the area and other suburbs of the most populated town in the state.

Apart from residents, private and government schools operating boarding system are equally afraid of possible attack by the gunmen as the efforts of the security are not yielding the desired results.

A principal of a private school in Suleja, who did not want the name of the school in print, told our correspondent that though they are trying to beef up security in their school, they are only relying on God for absolute protection.

She said: “We are all worried about the recent development in this area with the invasion by these people. But we believe that only God can intervene. The situation is very worrisome to everybody here.”

Another resident of the area, who identified himself simply as Mr. Chukwuemeka, said since the attacks began, he has relocated his family to Abuja to stay with his brother for now.

“Honestly, I had to move my wife and children out of Suleja because the situation is very bad. The security agents came the other day when the bandits were operating but they could not do anything. They gave excuse of bad road, but we all know the truth,” he submitted.

Meanwhile, the Niger State government has demolished a house belonging to a notorious kidnapper, who confessed to have built the house with proceed from kidnapping.

The house, which is a two-bedroom flat with an uncompleted two-bedroom extension was located in the Nkangbe community, a suburb of Minna, the state capital, but in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

The exercise was supervised by the Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Internal Security, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, who was accompanied by security agents.

Speaking to newsmen after the demolition, the commissioner said that the action would serve as a warning to other criminals that the state government do not give room to criminals to carry out their act or live in the state.

Umar, who refused to give details on who the kidnapper was, how he was arrested and how he operates, said that the building was owned by a kidnapper who has been arrested and it was established that he used part of the proceeds of the crime to buy the building.

He said that it is part of the policy of the government not to allow any criminal to have a place in the state, adding that if they do not leave peacefully, the law will catch up with them and they will leave by force.

“This is a building owned by a kidnapper that has been arrested. It is a proceed of crime and it is in our policy not to allow any criminality to reign in this state. We can establish this and that henceforth, we will not allow any criminal to have a place in our land. It is part of the determination of the governor to ensure that Niger State is safe for us all.”

The commissioner commended the law enforcement agencies for their effort in the fight against criminals in the state, adding that they have helped the state government to bring down the spate of crime in the state.

“Today is a landmark. I salute our law enforcement agencies for this great feat. This is our commitment as a state government that we will go to any length to ensure peace in the state,” he said.

Umar further disclosed that stakeholders in the state have been urged to report suspicious movements and give information about strangers moving into the communities.

“We have met with stakeholders in the state, landlord associations, estate owners, hoteliers and everyone and have told them to report any suspicious movement or strangers moving into the society. I hope we get more information to act on and make the state safe,” he stated.

The ward head of Kpakungun, who oversees Nkangbe, Tanko Ibrahim, applauded the gesture of the state government in unmasking the kidnappers kinpin, saying that the activities of these criminal elements have made life very difficult for the people.

He lamented that the people don’t cooperate when they are asked to report any stranger coming into the community, adding that this would help them know that every stranger is suspicious until his or her job is confirmed to be legitimate.

“Seeing this shows that our lives are in danger if the people do not report strangers moving into the community. We, as community leaders, are trying our best but the people are not helping matters. They rarely report people who move in or buy lands or houses.

“This action is very commendable and courageous of the state government. It shows how much dangers we face if we are not security conscious.”

Also speaking, people living around the demolished house, claimed that they never knew the job of the owner of the house but disclosed that the suspected kidnapper brought the house and moved in two months ago.

One of the neighbours, Hassan Musa, said: “He just moved in two months ago. The house was quickly built but we did not ask him what he does or where he works. We felt it is just someone who moved from a rented house to his apartment. We never deemed it fit to ask questions about him.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .