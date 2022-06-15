From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Youths in four communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State penultimate week thought they had overpowered a large number of terrorists that invaded their homestead in broad daylight when, suddenly, the terrorists turned things around and killed 32 people.

On Sunday, June 6, there was a fierce attack on Maikori, Dogo Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Sabon Gida, all in Kajuru LGA, in Southern Kaduna. However, survivors from the affected communities alleged that the terrorists used a helicopter with which they carried out aerial bombing of their communities.

But the Kaduna State government, represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, insisted that the helicopter belonged to the Nigeria Airforce (NAF), which was despatched to the troubled zone on a rescue mission and engaged the terrorists from the air on the fateful day.

However, witnesses argued that if NAF helicopter was on a rescue mission and engaged terrorists in a shootout as claimed by the state government, how come no terrorists was killed, but natives.

In view of this argument and counterargument about who owned the helicopter, president, Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), Jonathan Asake, called on the “international community to come and investigate if the helicopter was for the military or for the bandits.”

The SOKAPU leader further said: “We are worried over the continuous attacks on our communities by Fulani herdsmen terrorists, destruction of our farmlands and massacre of our people, mostly women and children, destruction of our foodstuff, burning down our homes, pushing our people out of their own land into internally displaced persons’ (IDPs) camps.

“On Sunday, the 6th day of June, 2022, an attack took place in four communities of Maikori, Dogo Noma, Ungwan Sarki, and Sabo Gida, all in Kajuru LGA, in Southern Kaduna.

“At the end of this attack, no fewer than 32 persons were killed, and the entire communities were razed down, including two ECWA churches and the people have been phased out, they are scattered in different places of IDPs within the local government area.

“When this attack was going on, I received different calls and information about the nature of the attack. Up till now, we still have so many people uncounted for within the communities.

“And some of these displaced people have reached us here in SOKAPU for humanitarian intervention; they came with their leaders and representatives. The pastor of the burnt ECWA Church in Maikori and a youth leader came to us for intervention.

“It may interest you to know that these communities, especially Dogo Noma was attacked in 2019 where 71 people were massacred. And other communities around had also suffered similar fate, serious attack. But they have not in anyway received any help from the government, whether foodstuff or medication.

“So, there is a very huge humanitarian situation in these communities. The people have come to us for help.

“When this attack was developing, the Adara Development Association reported that a helicopter was seen hovering over the communities, but instead of the helicopter firing at the attackers, it fired at the natives of the communities while the attack was going on. Eyewitnesses said it was a white helicopter.

“But the state government through the commissioner for internal security came up with a statement affirming the fact that there was an attack and that 32 people were killed, denying the fact that the helicopter that was seen shelled at the natives instead of the bandits.

“But I have discussed exhaustively with the eyewitnesses and I have their report that when the helicopter came, the youths asked the women and their children and old people, in the normal way of defending their communities, to sit back while they formed defence lines.

“The youths were pushing back the bandits, who came in large numbers on motorcycles when the helicopter appeared. The youths were happy at seeing the helicopter, thinking that it was going to assist them. But instead the helicopter was firing at them. While the attackers were killing the youths on the ground, the helicopter was also firing at the very people that needed help.

“And the attackers invaded these four communities and bombed them with assistance from the helicopter above. And that was how the churches and houses were burnt and many of the people were killed.

“I want to recall that we, in SOKAPU, have complained of a mysterious helicopter that had been seen in many of our communities that were being attacked. That helicopter by eyewitness report was always going to supply logistics to the bandits. And whenever they see that hovering helicopter going to supply logistics, members of the communities would know that they were in trouble. And it would always happen.

“Now this helicopter, according to eyewitness, has been seen in communities of Niger State, southern Kebbi, particularly in Zuru area, in Adamawa State, in Taraba State, in Nasarawa State, in Benue State and many places that have suffered this incessant attacks by these so-called bandits.

“Now, the question is, who owns this helicopter that has been supplying these logistics? But they have gone a step further: they now have firepower to fire at the communities and kill. And that is why the cry of genocide that our people are going through under this administration cannot stop because we are going through the worst genocide in our communities.

“We are calling on international community to come and investigate if the helicopter is for the military or for the bandits. There must be an investigation before the genocide is taken too far.”

A witness, Pastor Dennis Sani of ECWA Church, Maikori, said: “One of the neighbouring communities had earlier informed of the news that Fulani terrorists were coming to attack our community on that Sunday, June 6, 2022.

“So, no sooner had we closed from church than we started hearing sound of gun shot towards our community. We saw large number of the Fulani on motorcycles with AK47 guns. The attackers were more than 100.

“We, the youths, asked women and children to stay back while we chased and ran after the attackers. But all of a sudden, we saw a helicopter firing at us. Many of the youths started falling down and died on the spot. Others were wounded from shelling from the helicopter.

“Our people started running helter shelter for safety, while the attackers stormed the communities, burnt down our houses and food stuffs.

“As at the time of attack, 32 people were killed. But as I speak, many of our people are still missing.

“We are begging SOKAPU to come to our aid because government has not helped us since this thing happened. No security operatives in the communities.

“We are grateful to SOKAPU for coming to our help with these relief materials, including food stuffs and other things.”

Also, the youth leader in the troubled communities, Chris Jonah, corroborated what Pastor Sani said.

He said: “I cannot give the exact number of bandits that came. But before we know what was happening, they started firing at us with AK47. We replied back with our own dane guns, but the bandits overpowered us because they got assistance from a helicopter that was shelling at us. The bandits operated for almost six hours without any help coming to us.

“We appreciate SOKAPU for the relief materials. Only God can reward them. We also want government to provide social amenities in our communities. Government should do something to stop this banditry attacks. Government should begin to consider establishing security outpost like Mobile police barracks in our communities to assist in curtailing insecurity.”

However, in a statement reacting to media report, Aruwan said NAF helicopter under Operation Whirl Punch had earlier scanned the first two locations and sighted burnt houses and property on fire.

He challenged those peddling report of a helicopter aiding bandits in the killing of innocent citizens to present their accounts to the state government backed by facts.

He said: “The Kaduna State Government received initial reports from security agencies, that bandits attacked the villages of Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Ungwan Maikori in Kajuru local government area on Sunday.

“According to the reports, the bandits stormed the area in large numbers on motorcycles, and proceeded to raze several houses, as they attacked and killed locals.

“An Air Force helicopter (under Operation Whirl Punch) despatched to the area, had earlier scanned the first two locations and sighted burnt houses and property on fire.

“The helicopter intercepted the bandits at the last location (Ungwan Maikori) and engaged them as they retreated, before the arrival of ground troops to the general area.

“It was the arrival of the air asset, which deterred the bandits from further attacks on the citizens in the village, after the bandits had already killed one local and burnt several houses.

“The story that a helicopter provided air support to the bandits against the locals, is therefore an untrue account.

The Government of Kaduna State having

