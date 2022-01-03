BY DESMOND MGBOH, KANO

One of the leading candidates in the 1993 Presidential election, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, has died

Family sources said the former presidential candidate died in the early hours of Monday after a protracted illness.

He was 74 years old.

One of his relatives, named Muhammad, confirmed the passing away of the deceased while adding that arrangements are already being made for his funeral. End.

Alhaji Tofa was the Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention and a major challenger of Chief MKO Abiola’s in the controversial June 12, 1993, presidential election, annulled by the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Details of his death were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

Tofa was born in Kano to a Kanuri family on June 20, 1947.

He had his primary education at Shahuci Junior Primary, Kano, and then continued studies at City Senior Primary School in Kano. From 1962 to 1966, he attended Provincial College, Kano.

After completing his studies at the Provincial school, he worked for Royal Exchange Insurance company from 1967 to 1968. From 1970 to 1973, he attended City of London College.

