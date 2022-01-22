From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

More facts have emerged on how the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Federal Otokito was kidnapped.

According to investigation the kidnappers, numbering about ten, and heavily armed had stormed Otuokpoti, Ogbia Local Government Area about 11pm Thursday night to kidnap Mr Otokito. Sources said immediately the gunmen got to the community, they were shooting sporadically until they got to the Otokito’s residence.

A community leader told Saturday Sun that Otokito ‘s house had no armed security so it was very easy for the gunmen to gain access to pick their victim.

According to him, after they whisked him away and crossed the waters, they waited for a while before a speed boat came to spirit them away.

“ The gunmen came heavily armed into the community. They were shooting to scare people away. The residence of the commissioner had no armed security, even the fence is not that secure. So it was easy for the gunmen to pick him. They must have studied the environment for sometime before they struck. He was with his family members as of the time he was kidnapped. After they took him from his house and crossed the waterside, people were watching them for close to 30 minutes before a speed boat came to carry they and they left towards the Southern Ijaw axis,” he said.

The Bayelsa State Police Command, which confirmed the abduction of Otokito said efforts were being intensified to rescue him. A statement from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Asinim Butswat said all necessary operations have been activated to launch a massive manhunt for the kidnappers.

“Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted Hon Federal Otokito at his residence in Otuokpoti, a riverine community in Ogbia Local Government Area Bayelsa State.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the kidnappers stormed the residence of Hon Federal Otokito on 20th January, 2022 at about 2300hours and whisked him away in a waiting speedboat to an unknown destination. The Command has launched manhunt for the rescue of the victim and the arrest of the suspects. Investigation is on-going,” he said.