By Christian Agadibe

Chuka Aniebo Ricardo aka Ka Bayne stands tall as a fashion designer, clothing A-list celebrities and prominent figures in Nigeria.

Recalling how it all began, Bayne said: “My passion for fashion can be traced to my secondary school days when I loved to try new stuff with clothes. I would make several designs of school uniforms for my friends and classmates just for fun.”

The graduate of Management and Policy from Nnamdi Azikwe University is indeed grateful for toeing the fashion line, as he has today earned the brand name, Bayne Wears. “Fashion has always been one of the predominant ways I express myself and showcase my creativity,” he enthused.

Commenting on his clothing line, Bayne said: “Unlike other brands, Bayne Wears is a unique brand, exceptionally different with fantastic taste and premium luxury. It has become the delight of many celebrities such as Nyanya, Zfansy among others. I see Bayne Wears progressing to be one of the biggest clothing brands nationally and internationally, because of the kind of quality and services we offer. Our team is motivated to ensure a positive innovation to clothing productivity coupled with the scheme to persistently be able to combine different colours and styles.”