From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Benin music maestro, Osayomore Joseph, died as a result of stroke he suffered few weeks ago, his son, Jaytunes disclosed, yesterday.

He said his father, 72, passed on at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Saturday morning.

“He had issues, he had the first stroke attack that we were managing before now. We have been managing it for about a month, we took him to Benin Medical Centre before he was moved to UBTH. He got back approximately a week ago and it got aggravated again so we had to move him back to the hospital three days ago and he died in UBTH yesterday on Saturday. He was a great teacher, I will miss so many things about him. I will miss his teachings, our discussions, and his jokes. He was so much to us.”

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, described him as an enigmatic and versatile musician.

“Osayomore Joseph was an enigmatic and versatile musician, who spread didactic messages with his soulful and sonorous voice.

“His contribution to the creative industry in Edo State is as remarkable as it is transformational. He was a crucial voice in the quest to make society better and more livable with his music which focused on serious issues. His long music career, which started in the 1970s, was very productive and enriched the lives of many. The boldness and candour enmeshed in his rhythmic melodies earned him local and international acclaim,” Obaseki said.

The Edo State Chapter of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) in a statement by its Administrator/Governor, Willy Eghe-Nova, said it has lost a great member and music legend.

