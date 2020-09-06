The love of afro songs in Nigeria, Africa and World is on the real rise and it has come to a level we can say, Afro sound or Afro beat has become an irresistible kind of sound in the world at large. Lately, the platforms and level of acceptance afro songs have received we can take it as the world really wants the afrobeat.

The song PAMI recently made from three of the bests afro sound artiste in Nigeria we take a look into, as it has risen to be one of the most loved in the world. The main reason why we can talk so much about it is how Blaisebeatz with real name Marcel Akunwata made it.

The song PAMI was just a mere instrumental that was made from the rhythm of good kicks and the complements of a good afro sound. Somehow and with grace Wizkid heard it, loved it and vibed to it. We recorded the whole song, later Starboy Entertainment made a resolution to drop a song for DJ TUNEZ and decided to diversify the content richness by letting Omah Lay and Adekunle Gold come on it. Then wizkid mastered the whole project and released it and we thank God the listeners all around the world accepted the song and now we have that mere instrumental as a hit.

Born Marcel Akunwata, A native of Anambra state and grew up in Niger state. A graduate of Statistics from the Federal University of Technology, Minna. He started out as “Larryblaise” playing instruments in church and in a live band majorly in the northern part of Nigeria in 2004 before he ventured into production in 2006 before changing his brand name to “Blaisebeatz” few years after.

He went fully into production and set up his personal studio during his university days in FUT Minna, where he won a number of awards and got a lot of production credits for artists.

The talented music maker had been around but wasn’t noticed when he made, Jumabee – I miss Good Music ft Soundsultan, Banky W, Niyola, Soft – Imagine, Attitude – Nkechi, Spyz-bless me he also produced three tracks off LAX’s debut album “RASAKING” namely Money, Wussup ft Duncan Mighty, Slow whine ft Maleek Berry amongst others.

Top Nigerian songs produced by Blaisebeatz are: Dj Tunez ft Wizkid X Omalay and Adekunlegold-PAMI,Tekno-Suru, Skiibi-Omaema, Irene Ntale- Nyamba,Jaybreeze X wande coal X Tiwa Savage -Eh oh Ah, Kingperry-My darligna, Ceeza Milli- Fa ya, StarboyTerri- Kill man and Adekunlegold- Something different Asides music he is also good at painting.

The beatmakers’ upward trajectory promises to continue in 2020 as he already produced a lot of songs yet to be released with major acts like Wizkid,Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Reekado Banks, Dj Neptune,Alpha P and a lot more.