Following the successful premiere of his latest movie, Different World, US-based Nigerian moviemaker, Austin Ogbuefi, has delivered key points on how the Muhammadu Buhari\s administration can boost the nation’s movie industry, with a view to creating jobs for the restive youths.

The graduate of Louisiana State University, who doubles as the CEO of Stanford Productions, said: “It is sad that I was asked to pay for using the Murtala Mohammed International Airport for my movie. Such film locations should come free of charge. The Nigerian government can borrow a leaf from the U.S and this would go a long way to boost the motion picture industry.

“In America, movie producers get tax incentives for shooting movies, because they know that when you make movies, you are providing employment, which also generates income for the country.

“You see, in America, they are always thinking of how they can compensate producers like us. They encourage producers to come to their cities to make films because movies create jobs and help engage the youths constructively, creatively and productively. Aside tax incentives, low interest rates on loans can also go a long way in making the much needed boom.”

Different World is the story of an African prince (Kenneth Okolie) who travels to America to celebrate his birthday. However, before leaving Nigeria, he’s already bethrotted to a lady as it is the customs in Africa. While he is in America, he runs into a New Orleans’ lady and they start a love affair.

Other works by Ogbuefi’s are Flash of Pain, Nina’s Diary, Cold Silence, My Uncle My, Lover, My Worst Nightmare, 4World, and 3Some.