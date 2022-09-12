Media Assistant to Seantor Ifeanyi Ubah, Kameh Ogbonna, has described the moments assailant swooped on the senator, saying it was horrific as the gunmen attacked them from all sides.

He said that what saved his principal was his bulletproof SUV, which he was travelling with as he would been killed when gunmen suspected to assassins attacked his convoy in Enugu Ukwu in the Njikoka Local Government of Anambra on Sunday evening.

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly narrowly escaped death on Sunday evening on Enugu Ukwu Road in the Njikoka local government area of the state as gunmen riddled his vehicle with bullets.

No fewer than six policemen attached to the senator were killed during the attack.

Ogbonna said in a statement: “We were passing Enugwu Ukwu junction when they hit us front and back from all sides and as I speak with you Obum the Special Aide to the senator is dead and about seven security operatives were hit by the assassins bullet and they may have died.

“If not for the bulletproof Jeep (SUV) the Senator was riding in, he would hve been dead by now.

“This is an attempt on the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.”

An eye witness also said that the senator was reportedly injured in the attack in which some people described as an assassination attempt on the Young Peoples Party, YPP, senator.

The witness said: “Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy came under attack in Enugwu Ukwu this evening. He was ambushed by heavily armed men who opened fire on his convoy. Some of his aides were killed, including some police officers.

“The senator managed to escape as his car was riddled with bullets.

“I was driving up to that spot from the link road to the express when some people in a shop shouted at me and asked me to turn back and take another road, which I did”.