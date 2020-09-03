Kingston University’s Associate Director of Widening Participation, Jenni Woods has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List to recognize her efforts in building the University’s Compact Scheme, which supports over 1,000 students each year from marginalized and disadvantaged groups by providing tailored assistance from admission entry to employment opportunities.

Capt Jamil, who was the only Nigerian on board, virtually joined other notable personalities from around the world for the Head Start Session with Jenni Woods and her lead student ambassadors representing every unit of the scheme which aids over 200 students annually since its inception in 2016.

“Reaching out, giving help shouldn’t be limited by geographic territories. It’s a privilege to be a part of a scheme my Alma Mata extends to students from less privileged groups which deeply resonates with my Non-profit work here in Nigeria.” – Capt. Jamil Abubakar

“I love my job as I really feel the work we do has a tangible impact on people’s lives – what better reason can you have to go to work in the morning, then working with a team that is so committed and believes so strongly in what we do”, said Jenni Woods while speaking at the event.

The sessions headline was discussing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on students, the teams, and the emergency procedures taken to stabilize the students. This interactive report session lasted 3 hours with a keynote address from Jenni woods herself and then a full brief which ended with a Q&A segment.