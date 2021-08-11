From Tony Osauzo, Benin

As tributes continue to pour in, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has revealed how the late Edo-born billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, foretold his death

In his condolence message titled “Where is Captain?” Ize-Iyamu shared his conversation with Okunbo shortly after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Though he had an abundance of material possessions, his focus was not earthly, but how to make heaven. When his illness was diagnosed, Captain told me- “Osagie, I am not afraid of death. God loves me so much that he told me ahead when I will die giving me the unique opportunity to put my house in order.”

In the condolence register opened in his 38, Aiguobansimwin Crescent, GRA Benin City residence, Ize-Iyamu wrote: “Captain; brother, leader and friend, congratulations on a triumphant exit. We feel the pain but acknowledge that our time is limited and you have played your part and excelled in flying colours. You are in a better place.”

Member representing Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, wrote: “My leader, my master, I am happy you had time to make peace with your God. Enjoy heaven.”

Similarly, Paschal Ugbome, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said: “A good man out, a great man has gone to be with our Lord. Rest in peace Baba, the Captain of all hemispheres, we shall meet again at the resurrection morning.”

Former deputy governor of Edo State, Dr Pius Odubu, in his condolence letter to his family said: “Captain Hosa was a rare gem, an achiever and a record setter with a heart of gold. He saw it all and did it all. In the air he soared like an eagle, on the sea he sailed effortlessly and while on land he was as steady as the rock of Gibraltar. A consummate businessman and a philanthropist par excellence, he impacted all that came his way positively.

