The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Callistus Onaga, has reposted the Chaplain and Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, to monastery.

The new Chaplain of the Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy is now Rev Fr Anthony Amadi.

Fr. Mbaka’s followers, however, are rebelling against the decision, as the new Chaplain, Fr. Amadi, was reportedly chased out of the ministry by adorers as Mbaka’s followers are fondly called.

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu had on June 3 barred Rev Father Mbaka from commenting on Political issues after suspending activities of his ministry.

Upon reopening, the Church turned the ministry into Chaplaincy to give greater roll and checkmate activities at the ministry.

Shortly after, Fr. Mbaka was alleged to have violated all the conditions and rules set out for the Chaplaincy, and went into verbal attack on the person of Mr. Peter Obi, calling him names in pulpit.

Sequel to the outrage that followed, Bishop Onaga issued a pastoral injunction directing all Catholic faithful, priests, sisters, religious to stop visiting the ministry until further notice.

The Bishop also advised Catholic faithful to pray for Mbaka.

Onaga had said: “In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu, capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings, and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry; and after having given him pastoral directives and guidelines for the Ministry Chaplaincy, which he persistently violated.

Enugu Diocese bans Catholics from attending Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry

“And in fulfilment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and morals in Enugu Diocese, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Catholic Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church.”

However, upon re-opening of Adoration chaplaincy on Sunday, Mbaka who bore a heavy heart, reportedly managed to announce to his admirer that he had been transferred to a monastery as his new pastoral place of work.

As he announced his successor, Fr. Amadi, the adorers revolted and rejected his successor, as most of them were alarmed, accusing the leadership of the diocese of conspiracy.

Mbaka told his supporters that his transfer was with immediate effect.