From Fred Itua, Abuja

Nigerian youth leaders from various ethnic nationalities and the African centre for Human Rights and Justice, have hailed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele for his outstanding support to the private sector in driving the Nigerian economy.

This was contained in a joint communiqué issued at the end of two-day roundtable on the economic challenges and the role of the youth in leading a viable Nigeria. The roundtable applauded the CBN Governor particularly for his support to the Dangote Refinery which will have the capacity to take care of Nigeria’s domestic petroleum needs.

The refinery has a Petrochemical Complex as well as a Fertiliser Company. “These will provide raw materials for plastics industries and fertiliser for the farms to increase yield.

The effort is a game changing economic move that will revolutionise the Nigerian economy and strengthen the Naira as the country will save so much Forex trading with the refinery in our local currency,” the statement read.

Citing other interventions of the CBN, the roundtable said it “believes that Nigerians will be positively overwhelmed with the emerging gains of CBN’s support to the agricultural sector, small scale businesses and the manufacturing sector.”

The roundtable also called on all businessmen and farmers who have accessed the various supports of the CBN to “work hard and reward the kind gesture. Though recognising the successes recorded in the rice revolution as witnessed in the rice pyramids exhibited at the 5th anniversary of the CBN anchor borrowers programme, we are calling on young people to key into the various CBN revolutionary programmes for a better Nigeria.”