Ogechi Uche-Ebosie

A major player in the real estate industry in the country, CDV Properties and Development Limited, located at VGC Lagos, recently opened an Ultra Modern office Complex at Lekki Phase 1.

The firm has been in existence for almost two decades and has developed several luxurious houses and estates within Lekki, Oniru, Chevron and VGC areas of Lagos State.

The edifice, which is situated at Lekki Phase 1, for easy access of clients, will house the different departments of the company. The building was dedicated to God by a priest, who reminded guests present that all achievements in life are from God.

The priest then prayed for God’s protection on the business, the chairman and the entire staff of CDV. He decreed success and continuous client satisfaction as the company moved into the new building.

Chief Executive Officer of CDV, Chief Charles Mba said the firm is into developing, sales, mortgage and consultancy. He stated that his company has brought many changes in the real estate industry by revolutionising it.

“CDV started with luxurious houses, but as the economy changed, we switched to building affordable homes for the middle class income earners in the society.”

Chief Mba further said the firm also develops houses which an average Nigeria can afford with all the luxuries in it and added that his firm has transformed since inception and is still doing more.

He stressed that the new edifice will give the firm the ambience needed to serve its clients better, adding that CDV is in an area called the ‘Centre of The New Lagos,’ located in the heart of Lekki.

“CDV is a big player in the industry and has a new project called Apple Wood 2 and Apple Wood 3 Estates, located at Orchid Road and VGC respectively, offered at a payment plan of two years, with an initial down payment of 20 per cent (N7.8 million) for a four bedroom terrace house worth N38.9 million, and the balance spread across two years for easy and flexibility of payment.

Mba implored the government to encourage developers, even as he thanked the Lzagos State government for its efforts in extending infrastructure to every corner of the state.

The general manager, Mrs Stella Ogunseyinde, said CDV is achieving excellent services for the middle class. She opined that competition amongst real estate developers is not necessary, noting that the industry is big enough to accommodate all. He said more developers are welcome to participate.

“When one thinks of acquiring a property, CDV should always come to their mind because the firm has carved a niche for itself. CDV still has room for improvement and it always working towards being the best,” she noted.

Among the guests at the commissioning of the new complex were captains of industries, clients, well-wishers and family members.