Fast–rising actor, model and television presenter, Shawn Faqua has made a shocking revelation on how far celebrities go to gain popularity on social media.

The fair and handsome script interpreter, who features in the new movie, Living In Bondage: Breaking Free, asserted that celebrities go as far as selling their souls to the devil for fame.

Hear him: “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free is a good story with better technology. There’s Yahoo Yahoo aspect in the film, which is still much in vogue. These days, lots of celebrities sell their souls for Instagram likes. It’s that bad. We have a very high percentage of youth force in Africa. How are we getting by? How do we survive when we are living below $1 a day? These are topics that need to be addressed urgently. It’s high time we stopped glorifying ritualism and fraud.”

Since hitting the cinemas nationwide on November 8, Living In Bondage: Breaking Free has gained massive followership and amassed rave reviews.