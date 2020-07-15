The decapitated and dismembered body of a self-made millionaire and the CEO of Gokada has been found in his luxury Manhattan apartment by his heartbroken sister, and the police are now in search for killers.

The police say they found the corpse of Fahim Saleh, the 33-year-old Gonads Chief Executive, cut to pieces with an electric saw by a suspect who may have followed him into his apartment from the elevator.

The victim has been identified as Fahim Saleh, a millionaire tech entrepreneur who moved into his $2.25 million Lower East Side apartment late last year.