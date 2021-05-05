Century Group, one of the promoters of the annual Health Safety and Enviornment summit has hit a major safety milestone in one of its operations; specifically, the field development and production activities on going at OML 113, Aje Field, which is the asset that formally inducted Lagos State into the league of oil producing states.

According the company’s QHSE Manager, Mr. Idonbaa Egberipou, and content in circulation through the official social media accounts of the company, it on Thursday the 29th day of April, 2021 reached a stunning new level of safety excellence on both process and personnel safety. The company clocked 1,862 days (5 years) LTI free man-hours on board the FPSO TAMARA NANAYE.

Egberipou added CG is associated with the annual HSE Summit “HSE IN OUR DNA” through this laudable achievement has proven that its commitment to safety is not a gimmick. It will be interesting to see how far they can sustain this feat.

“CG has grown to be the largest indigenous operator of Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading Vessels (FPSO’s) and flow stations in Sub-Saharan Africa.

We have the technical competence, financial backing, as well as domestic and international partnerships relevant to achieve rapid growth and deliver on our vision of solving problems, enabling people and creating value.

“CG is a 100% indigenous energy brand that affords its clients the opportunity to benefit from enhanced local content participation without jeopardising service quality.