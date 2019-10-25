It was all glitz and glamour at the grand finale of this year’s edition of CEO reality TV show, which held at Pelican Hall, Pelican International Hotel, Chevy View Estate, Lekki, Lagos last Saturday.

The show had Chidera Vanessa Akemalu, founder, Trendy Closet By Dera, an online store, emerging as winner while runners-up included Josephine Chisom Okonkwo, CEO, Odettegrand; Kester Gfella, CEO, Light House Entertainment; John Oho, CEO FXTicari INC, and Mabel Christian, CEO, Belluxury Emporium.

Akemalu, who went home with N1 million and a new car, said she was overwhelmed with joy. “I am overwhelmed at my victory and I want to thank God for bringing me this far. Also, I thank the organisers for giving me a platform to showcase my talent,” she said.

Prince Christopher Nebe, MD/CEO, Phamatex Industries Ltd, the sponsor of the reality show congratulated Akemalu, adding: “This is in line with our vision of empowering enterprising young and hardworking Nigerians.”