Nonso (born CHUKWUNONSO EZEKWUECHE) is best known for his impact in the fashion industry as a men’s fashion influencer cum content creator.

EARLY LIFE

Nonso was born in the late 80s’ as the last child of a middle-class Nigerian family. He is from Abagana in Njikoka local government area of Anambra state, Nigeria. His mother is a retired banker and his father was a businessman. Nonso attended Holy Child primary school from 1993-1999 and Dennis Memorial Grammar School from 1999-2005 all in Anambra state. He then proceeded to obtain a degree in Pharmacy (PharmD) from the University of Benin, Edo state, Nigeria from 2007-2013. He did his one year compulsory internship at National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control from 2014-2015 and a mandatory one year National Youth Program at Ministry of Health, Asaba, Delta state from 2016-2017. He relocated to Canada shortly after where he now lives and works permanently.

CAREER

Asides from being a pharmacist, Nonso explores his passion for fashion in being a men’s fashion influencer/content creator. He is a brand ambassador for different men’s fashion brands and has partnered with a handful of companies in Canada, the USA and the rest of the world to help them reach prospective clients and enter new markets. He is currently a brand ambassador of several notable brands in Canada and the USA.

His major social media channel is Instagram where he helps brands promote their merchandise but creating engaging contents such as pictures and videos for his ever engaging audience. He is quickly becoming an authority is his chosen field.

A quick look at his Instagram page shows his versatile and unique sense of style ranging from formal, business casual and casual attires.

Nonso strives to achieve excellence by putting his best foot forward in executing any projects.

He has had the opportunity to be invited to and be a part of Toronto Fashion Week, African Fashion Week Toronto, International Fashion Encounter Toronto, Fashion Forward, When Fashion Meets and a bunch of food and wine tasting events.

Nonso has been featured in notable Nigerian, Canadian and American news media highlighting his success and achievements as a creator. He is a currently fashion contributor for different online blogs and he mentors up and coming influencers on how to get into the industry.

He loves singing, travelling, making friends, networking and building new connections.

We look forward to seeing what this young man has up his sleeves for the new year and years to come.