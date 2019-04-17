Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State High Court, Igbosere has admitted in evidence an electronically generated document tendered by the state government against an Islamic cleric, Taofeek Adamu, who allegedly beheaded a member of his congregation.

Adamu, 63, was docked before Justice I. O Akinkugbe on a two – count charge of conspiracy and murder preferred against him by the state government.

The prosecuting counsel, Mrs O. F Fagbai, told the court that the defendant severed the head of Oluwakemi Afolabi, 38, a worshiper in a mosque the defendant presided over. She said that Adamu, a resident of Masinowe Compound, Ikoga in Badagry, Lagos, who is also known as (Kiekie), committed the offence on March 19, 2017.

Fagbai said that the cleric committed the offence at 4pm at Waterside, Ikoga-Zebbe in Badagry. She said that the deceased had come to seek spiritual help from the cleric.

“The defendant beheaded the deceased before chopping off her other parts for ritual purposes.

“He was apprehended when members of the community saw him carrying a sack soaked with blood,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed are punishable under Sections 222 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

At the last adjourned date on April 9, the prosecution had sought to tender an electronic generated evidence through its witness, but was objected to by the defence counsel, Mrs A. O Ajayi.

The witness, who had earlier given evidence, had told the court that he stumbled on the video link of the confessional statement made by the defendant, Adamu.

The police witness said that while he was going through the internet, he saw a video clip, where the former Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, paraded the defendant at a press conference where Adamu confessed exactly to the evidence he had earlier given before the court.

The witness told the court that he copied the video link and burned it on a compact Disk, with his HP laptop, which was in good condition, on January 25, 2019, and signed the certificate. Ajayi, however, raised objection for the admissibility of the evidence. In her response, Fagbai argued that the paramount thing to consider is whether the actual document is relevant.

“ The prosecution has complied. I urge your lordship to discountenance the objection the defence raised as this document we sought to tender is very important and the original is before the court, “Fagbai said.