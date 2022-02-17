One common denominator with people who have a success story is their dedication to what they have chosen to do. The journey of Adokiye Fubara David West Horsfall, popularly referred to as Romeo WJ, in the Nigerian comedy space is another proof of the essence of it to making a headway.

According to Jim Rohn, “motivation is what gets you started. Commitment is what keeps you going.” Nigeria is such a unique place that to have a dream and pursue it may not ultimately guarantee success in the end because of the absence of the enabling environment. But for Romeo WJ, the environment was a stepping stone and he practically walked over the obstacles.

In his early days in the stand up comedy, Romeo WJ parents were concerned for him as no one, including they, saw any silver lining in what he was doing and offered him money to stop, as the family expected him to seek employment after graduating from the Rivers State University of Technology. However, he kept at it and focused on his dream.

On how long it took him to break into the limelight, Romeo WJ stated: “I can’t specifically say, but it took sometime, yet consistency pulled me through. Just as it is said, Nothing good comes easy.

And about his parents not earlier supporting his decision to go into entertainment after school, Horsfall revealed: “No at first, they didn’t give me support, then they got to live with the craft as much as I did . Earlier I was even offered money to stop comedy”, said Romeo WJ.

Romeo WJ is gradually crawling his way into becoming one of the major references in the skit making circle in the Nigerian entertainment sector. If a man is diligent in his business, he is guaranteed a space with ‘kings’ and not mere men, and that is why he still relishes the opportunity he had to work with heavyweights in the industry, such as ace comedian, AY–an opportunity offered him by his gift and commitment to pursue it.

“It was and still is a great experience working with living legends. It’s more like being blessed by the hands of founding fathers and people I admire their craft”, Romeo WJ said.

The social media personality has created a niche for himself among his colleagues, using rap criteria like metaphor and pun in his videos, with his ingenuity standing him out.

Romeo WJ was signed to Kings Nations in 2018; two years after he started comedy professionally, but he currently runs his owns his production house in Lagos called JOCKER’S HOUSE.