By Sunday Ani

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday lost the lawmaker representing Kosofe Counstituency 2, Tunde Braimoh, to the cold hands of death.

Until his sudden demise, Braimoh was the House Committee Chairman on Information,security and strategy. He was a well rounded personality, who made copious contributions to state developmental policy debates on the floor of the House.

The late lawmaker’s death has been traced to the dreaded COVID-19 by one of his colleagues. He was a dedicated and competent politician, whose demise remains a rude shock to many.

The lawmaker who confirmed his death to be COVID-19 related said he might have contracted it from late Senator Bayo Osinowo whohe was his close confidant.

“We have been battling it for a while now before his sudden demise. It is so sad we eventually lost him.

“It is assumed he may have likely contracted the virus from late Pepperito with whom you are much aware he was a close confidant. It is confirmed he died of COVID-19,” he submitted.

Confirming his death, another lawmaker who described Braimoh as a very cautious person, said: “It is true my brother, I could not sleep since 1am when I learnt about his demise. He is one of those who never toyed with his health matters.

“He was highly cautious and always maintained strict adherence to all medical counsels from the appropriate quarters as it concerns prevention of the spread of this COVID-19 scourge.

“He would be sorely missed. He was such a fine breed whose impact will ever remain a point of reference.