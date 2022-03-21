From Fred Itua, Abuja
Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, has commended the Attonery-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over his decision to implement the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia which on Friday nullified Section 84 (12) of the newly ammended Electoral Act.
The group, in a statement on Monday, signed by by the secretary, Nwada ike Chiamaka, said the decision of the minister to gazette the new law without the controversial section has shown him as a dedicated officer of the law.
The statement read: “It gladdens our heart that the AGF did not waste time in making a decisive pronouncement on the judgment of the Umuahia court.
“In wading into the matter, AGF Malami made it clear that the government will gazette the new law without the section that the court has expunged.
“This timely declaration was a further proof that AGF Malami is a dedicated officer of the law.
“We commend him and salute his commitment to the rule of law and democracy.”
