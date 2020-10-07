Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday took stock of effect of COVID-19 on businesses in the State, saying that both small and medium businesses were grossly crippled in the last five months.

The Labour also noted that the ongoing demolition of popular markets by the State government without alternative plan for traders and workers strangulated economic sources of the victims.

Addressing Journalists to mark this year 13th World Day Decent Work, the NLC State chairman, Comrade Ayuba Suleiman noted that decent work applied to both the formal and informal sector.

This year’s Day was entitled, “A new social contract for recovery and resilience”.

Comrade Suleiman also observed the effect of the COVID-19 on Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Production (GDP), saying the growth was largely down due to sharp drop in economic activity after the country resorted to a lockdown in April to curb the spread of the virus.

“The economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have been layered on top of a pre-existing crisis of low-wage and insecure jobs. Every second person has no financial buffer, no ability to save for the tough times ahead and relies on every pay cheque to survive.