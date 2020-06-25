As countries across the world continue to wallow in various states of Covid-19 lockdown that impose restrictions on social and economic activities, the modelling industry, one of the hardest-hit sectors of the global economy, is daily counting huge losses. According to US-based fast-rising fashion model, Joseph Walters, stakeholders in the industry have been forced to suspend months of engagements truncated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Walters, real name Otitoju Joseph Babalola, has made his mark in the American glamour industry.

The 26-year-old high-flying model explains how the novel and deadly coronavirus pandemic has upended his plan: “For 2020, I had many plans to travel for fashion courses in the industry hotspots such as New York City and Los Angeles, but since Covid-19 has delayed many events, I have had to postpone. I was also booked for branding shoots in New York and Chicago which were also cancelled due to the pandemic.”

He further adds: “I believe Covid19 has affected the way we think, work, and function as a whole in society. As for me personally, I’ve been coping with the absence of bookings by remaining home and making the best of the situation. I’ve learned that though it is not ideal, I have grown closer to family and the people who matter to me the most.”

The pandemic he points out, however, has created situational opportunities for everyone to be responsible to humanity: “I’ve gone to different foundations in Dallas to feed the homeless and donate my gently used clothing. In the future, I plan to have my foundation that helps people that are going through hard times which is also a passion of mine.”

While the lull lasts, Walters is trying his best to cope with the uncertainty foisted on the world by the pandemic. “For the rest of the year, I just plan to take it easy and keep safe due to the pandemic. I value my life over everything else, so travelling can wait,” declares the fashion-forward model who avows that in the meantime, “I still plan to do local shoots to continue to sharpen my modelling skills.”