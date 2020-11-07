Rita Okoye, Lagos

Chigozie Okwara, the founder of Softwork, an online freelancing network where clients hire freelancers to get their jobs/projects done, is of the opinion that though the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic has its down sides, it also has good sides to it.

Speaking on how his company, SoftWork has been able to help companies hire freelancers to continue their various businesses during the pandemic, he said; “The pandemic actually exposed the benefits of hiring freelancers and also gave more value to freelancers. More businesses saw the need to hire freelancers other than employing more staff. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Freelancers weren’t shocked about being locked down indoors because the home has been where work is. The only tweak was that businesses weren’t stable and didn’t know the way forward with respect to structure and strategy. At Softwork we took it as a responsibility to enlighten businesses on how to leverage on technology and the digital space at large. We also let businesses see the value in hiring freelancers to get work done. So far, demand for freelancers has gone high and freelancers are getting more jobs.”

On the challenges faced during the pandemic, he said; “SoftWork, being a digital platform didn’t encounter so many challenges during the pandemic. We utilized practically all digital platforms to get work going smoothly. Most of our clients believed in us because of our portfolio. We have worked with top brands and have delivered top-notch products to our clients.”

Concluding, he advised entrepreneurs who have been affected by the pandemic to resort to technology. “My advice to entrepreneurs that have been affected by the pandemic is to try to infuse Tech in their operations and utilize the digital space too. The pandemic made us understand stand that we don’t need to be in an office to run a business. Entrepreneurs should be able to leverage on digital platforms to enhance the productivity of the business.”