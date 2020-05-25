The Founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, Prophet, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin on Sunday revealed how a United States-based COVID-19 patient identified as Tyeisha was been healed through an online miracle service conducted by church.

Narrating the development in a video made available to journalists, the cleric said the miracle happened on May 22, 2020, during an interactive online service tagged “Dreams, Interpretations and Solutions (DIS).

According to Prophet Fufeyin, he received a video call from a middle-aged Californian woman, Tyeisha, who had been diagnosed with the dreaded COVID-19 disease and was being housed in a disease control isolation center.

On further conversation with the patient, Fufeyin discovered that she had developed aggravating conditions such as an inability to walk or use her legs, hence, restriction to bed and dependence on a wheelchair, dependence on supplemental oxygen through Nasal Cannula (NC) as well as constant dry cough.

He said he got a spiritual prodding to pray for the patient’s healing.

The cleric said he prayed with her and asked her to provide a mantle for him to pray on.

“In minutes, and through a video call, a woman who was bedridden and clinging to dear life, fully reliant on machines and assistance, took off her nasal cannula and began to breath without supplemental oxygen.

“While the online congregation was still reeling in shock and singing the praises of God, Tyeisha obeyed the command of the prophet and stood up, regaining use of her legs! She walked about her room and even to the corridor, where other patients and caregivers were shocked to see her.

“Tyeisha is one of millions of COVID-19 patients and her story has been changed, miraculously, thanks to the God of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. Distance cannot defeat God, and neither can this pandemic,” the church narrated in the video.

The church added that due to the lockdown measures and restrictions announced in Nigeria, the church is one of numerous churches that have moved their interactive services online to the internet and relevant social media.