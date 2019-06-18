“Interest rate is a function of cost of fund, says Mohammed Mainasara, the Registrar of the National Collateral Registry (NCR). “If the financial institutions have all the information, the information that is sent to our data base, at their finger tips, we would reach a time when the cost of getting information about us is going to be less. It is going to reduce and then, the interest rate and cost of funds will be lower”, he added.

At the 27th Seminar for Finance Correspondents and Business Editors in Gombe recently, Mainasara said NCR was making frantic efforts to ensure that Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) access credits at reasonable rates.

This can be said to be the continuation of his press briefing in Abuja last month where he said that “ collateral registry is a financial infrastructure for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) lending, warehousing a notice board registry for collaterals with a publicly available database of security interest in moveable assets registered for the purpose of being used as collat- eral to obtain facilities from financial institutions.

“A collateral registry allows borrowers to provide their credit-worthiness and lenders to assess their priority interest in potential claims against particular collateral. A collateral registry is expected to improve both access to finance and induce prompt repayment by providing a win-win for the borrower and lender simultaneous- ly.” Then he explained that assets registered as movable collateral to be seized from their owners in case they default in meeting their loan obligations to their creditor institutions include 20 privately owned planes, 17,657 documents of title/negotiable instruments; 100 boats;13 intellectual properties; two minerals (undisclosed); 417 plants and machinery; 218 securities; 13,425 motor vehicles; 1,582 farm products; 1,166 deposit accounts; 10,579 consumer/ household goods which all form part of the 65,370 registered moveable assets on the NCR’s portal.

He stated that the number of registered financial institutions on the NCR portal has grown to 630 as of March.

According to him, 21 deposit money banks (DMBs); 552 Micro-finance banks; four Merchant banks; four Development Finance Institutions (DFIs); 34 finance companies; one non-interest bank and 14 non-bank financial institutions have all been registered on the portal. In the same vein, 165,456 debtors comprising of 157,077 individuals; 735 large businesses; 2,279 medium businesses; 3,457 micro businesses and 1,908 small businesses all with a financing value of N1.26 trillion have also been registered by the Registry.

He added that two of the registered Development Finance Institutions(DFIs) have the largest number of borrowers registered on the NCR portal with 114,894 borrowers on their list with financing statement of over N54. 13 billion; 21,144 borrowers are owing six non-bank financial institutions the sum of over N84.65 billion; a total of 24,318 women were registered with a combined registered value of over N45.18billion.

The NCR boss stated that the need for collateral registry became necessary because of the N7.4 trillion financing gap plaguing MSMEs.

According to him, N10.1 trillion capital is required by MSMEs but only N2.7 trillion has been raised so far. This comprises “the total capital base/seed fund of DBN, BoI, BoA, NMBM, NEXIM, NIRSAL, Agriculture Credit Guaranteed Scheme. (ACGS), Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS), Re-discounting and Refinancing Facility (RRF), DMBs and MFBs.”

