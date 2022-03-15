For electronics and gadgets lovers, Jumia Tech Week has over the years been a window of opportunity to shop for choice products at the best prices, and the 2022 edition will not be an exception.

During the two-week-long sales scheduled for March 21st – April 3rd, Jumia will be providing consumers with the opportunity to get the best deals on the latest tech items such as TV sets, cameras, mobile phones, computers, video games and more.

Below are ten things consumers can look out for during the campaign:

Quality Tech Products: Jumia Tech Week is a sales campaign in partnership with renowned global brands which ensures consumers of quality products at the best prices.

Brand Days: As usual, this year’s Jumia Tech Week will feature brand days where consumers get the opportunity to get the latest tech devices from their favourite brands at further discounts. Consumers have to pay attention to the days that feature the brands they love.

Treasure Hunt: During the period, Jumia consumers will also have opportunities to participate in a search game for a hidden item, in a particular category, at a specific time. Consumers search for the items, and the first to order wins. For instance, a customer can get an iPhone 13 for N5,940 and HP 15 Laptop for N1,999 on March 21st at 12 pm only on the Jumia App.

Flash Sales: Also on the list is the Jumia Flash Sales which allows consumers to get their favourite products at a highly discounted price. Flash sales go live at different times daily during the Tech Week Sale, so you need to set an alarm to enjoy it.

Selection of Products from Global Brands :

Partnering with global gadget and electronic manufacturers such as Samsung, HP, Oraimo, TCL, Umidigi, Fitbit, Edifier, Anker and Xiaomi, Jumia will be giving consumers a wide selection of products to choose from during Tech Week.

Daily Check-In:

As is the case in previous editions, Jumia said loads of gifts are also up for grabs during Tech Week. Consumers get to win a big surprise on the 7th day when they check-in for seven consecutive days.

Jumia Social Media Photo Contest:

Jumia consumers have the chance to win exciting prizes by participating in the photo contest on social media. All you need to do is creatively arrange tech items, take a picture and share on your social media pages. Winners will be chosen from the most creative photo.

Jumia Word Game (Jumdle): Jumia is introducing a word game called Jumdle to increase engagement with consumers while allowing them to win amazing prizes. Consumers have to guess the Jumia words correctly in six attempts to win.

Free Delivery: Consumers also stand the chance of enjoying free delivery on tech products purchased during the Tech Week sale. However, this free delivery offer is available to consumers in Lagos and Abuja who have an order value above N4,999. In addition, the items must have a free delivery sticker to be eligible.

Free Returns: Finally, consumers can return any item purchased that doesn’t meet their requirements for free. All they need to do is log in to their Jumia account and go to the order page. Next, click on the item they wish to return, click on ‘Request a Return’ and follow the process.