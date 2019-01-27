It was a night of revelation on the Minasdollz Show last week as award winning author, Ruva Ngundu revealed how her dad’s best friend sexually molested her and how she got pregnant after the ordeal.

The author of Beauty for Aches said: “Beauty for Aches is a story about my life. I wrote it with the intent of inspiring and uplifting women that have gone through what I have been through.

“I was suicidal, I nearly committed suicide four times. I remember vividly how four days before I gave birth to my daughter, I walked out of my house, went to the middle of the road and lay there, waiting for a car to crush me.

“People’s reaction and words basically made me want to take my own life. A lot of lies were spread and I digested it all and as a result, I was not in a very good place in my mind. “

What’s her advice for those experiencing sexual abuse? “Your mental health is very important. Talk to someone, pray, have a relationship with God and your parents. Take a decision to be positive. This was how I overcame,” she saidl.

Would she forgive cheating in her relationship or marriage? “As a Christian, I will forgive if a man cheats on me but I will never have anything to do with him again,”

Also, on the programme were Oludre, a UK-based artiste who talked about how he balances having a job and doing music at the same time. Another artiste and blogger, Chica Michelle, performed her latest single, True Love..