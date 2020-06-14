Who is the authentic ruler of social media among Nigerian music superstars – Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy?

The scrutiny has been done and the results are out. In a recent survey that employed the viral ‘socialcred’ to see which of the three musicians truly rules the Twitter Ng, Davido beat Wizkid and Burna to emerge the real African king of the platform.

According to the app, with over seven million followers, Davido, leader of the ‘30 Billion Gang’ and creator of the popular twitter meme, ‘Edonfincho’ ranks as an A-lister with an engagement rate of 0.09% and a 3:4 original post to retweet ratio. His tweets receive an average 40% positive response, 36% neutral response, and 24% negative response.

In another development, with over six million followers, there is Machala, president of Wizkid FC, per time Twitter comedian, originator of the ‘Everywhere Stew’ phase and mastermind behind countless global hits. Just like Davido, Wizkid aka Starboy ranks as another A-lister with an equal engagement rate of 0.09% and a 1:2 original post to retweet ratio. The singer and songwriter receives an average 26% positive, 56% neutral, and 18% negative response to his tweets and other related contents.

And with over three million followers, there is Twitter’s favourite nemesis and ‘African Giant’, Burna Boy, who also ranks as an A-lister with an engagement rate of 0.09% and an original post to retweet ratio of 2:3. Unlike the expected, the ‘Gum Body’ singer receives an average 32% positive, 56% neutral, and 12% negative response to his often controversial tweets.

Though, the three hitmakers fare side by side when it comes to making national and global hits, the survey has made it clear that Davido rules the mean streets of Twitter Ng.