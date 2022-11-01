Son of popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke and his partner, Chioma is reportedly dead.

An Instagram post by ace comedian, Ayo Makun, populary known as AY confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to information gathered, the young lad who just celebrated his third birthday was said to have drowned in a swimming pool on Monday night.

Ifeanyi was pronounced dead at the Lagoon Hospital in Ikoyi upon arrival.

It was said that young Ifeanyi drowned in the family pool and was under water for a while before he was discovered and rushed to the hospital.

Makun wrote in the post, “The death of a child is unnatural, unfair and tragic. This hits me so bad.”

Efforts to reach the Lagoon Hospital as of the time of filing this report proved abortive.