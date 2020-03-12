In the business of body and sex therapy, Omoshola’s Place owned by 23-year-old Deborah Erioluwapo Ajayi, also known as Omoshola has established itself as one of the biggest and most prosperous. The outfit, which runs under the parent name, Omoshola Empire, has outlets in the choicest areas of Abuja and Dubai.

In a recent interview, the Chief Executive Officer, Deborah Ajayi, opens up on the journey to building the popular outfit, saying the journey actually began when she was merely 12 years of age.

“I built the Omoshola Empire from scratch. It all started in Abuja after I dropped out of Bingham University, Jos, where I was paying over a million naira per session. I felt it was too expensive. I had a savings of 700,000 in 2018 and decided to invest it in my business rather than waste my time in school. I said to myself my first outlet will be in Maitama, Abuja. I went round and saw a place for 4,500,000 yearly (extreme) but I wanted it. I spoke to the management and pleaded for them to allow me to pay monthly. I drove from Abuja to Jos where the landlord was based to explain myself and my vision. He saw me as a kid and encouraged me by accepting my terms (This was the push I needed).

After paying N500,000, I had less than N200,000 left and I needed to fit the salon. I went to the popular Wuse market in Abuja and took equipment on credit and promised to pay back and in due date. I knew I was going beyond my boundaries but this is what I wanted. I was a debtor for months; I sold my first car (Honda accord 2002) to pay salaries and settle debts. The first few months were horrible as my income in a month was N15,000 or less and I needed to pay four staff N30,000 each. I had enough reason to give up, but no, I didn’t,” she said.

But her journey into entrepreneurial excellence didn’t start from there, according to her; it started when she was merely 12 years old.

“I started my entrepreneurial journey at age 12. I’ve always had passion for success. I’ve always wanted to be independent. I grew up from an average background. I wouldn’t use the word “poor” but life was quite rough for me growing up and I envied rich kids around me. But never for once did I regret not being like them but I usually say I would do for my children what my parents couldn’t do for me,” she said

Continuing, she added, “It all started from writing and selling storybooks in ministries after school at N150 each. People patronised me not because my stories were interesting but because I was so little and wanted to make money for myself. I learnt how to make beads and crafted them into so many things like bags, flower vases etc, and also sold them to make money.

“I have worked as a salesgirl in a bookshop where my employer harassed me severally at age 14. I couldn’t tell anyone because I was scared hence I ran away from work. I got several jobs from ushering agencies where I ushered at events and got paid; it was a good one and I started mine. Afterward, I started my modeling agency, formerly known as SNE Modeling Agency and now known as G&G Models Africa in 2013.

“In 2015, I had met a lot of dignitaries from events and I thought of starting my own initiative – Africa’s Young Fashion Entrepreneurs. I had so many lucrative ideas and I wrote several proposals to heads of states, visited several governors for live presentation but all efforts were vain as they were never interested in any; all they wanted was to get in between my thighs; there was no encouragement hence I dropped.”

She said she even hawked snacks and cold drinks on the streets of Ekiti while schooling at Fabotas College of Education. She also revealed she dropped out of many schools.

“I went for my remedial/ IJMB studies in Kwara State, Ilorin. While studying, I sold females’ wear and shoes in order to pay my rent, fees, and feed,” she added.

Simply put, the Omoshola’s Place boss sells aphrodisiacs. She also owns a farm in Karu area of the Federal Capital Territory where she rears livestock. She owns a body enhancement spa in Maitama area of Abuja as well as a salon and body spa in Dubai known as HBG Beauty Lounge at the Dubai Investment Park. And recently she launched the biggest African salon and spa in Dubai (Jumeirah).

Deborah Ajayi was born on July 11, 1996. She’s a native of Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State but raised in Ojota, Lagos State.

She said she attended Victory Home School, Lagos where she finished her primary education. According to her, at 9, she left for Abuja to join her dad and attended Junior Secondary School, Apo and concluded secondary education at the Government Girls Science Secondary School, Kuje, Abuja.

She also attended several high institutions in Nigeria but never finished until she relocated to Dubai where she’s currently a part-time student at IMT Business School, Dubai, UAE.