Tony Osauzo, Benin

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, explained how the four-cardinal programme of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria of the second republic, reshaped his interest in politics and the importance of manifesto for a political party and politicians.

He gave the explanation when he launched his six-point agenda, tagged: “The SIMPLE agenda,” saying every component of manifesto creates room for employment generation.

Besides, he promised to continue with the programme he would inherit from the current administration if he wins the election particularly the Benin Water Storm project designed to check flooding.

Appreciating the importance of the Benin Water Storm project initiated by former governor Adams Oshiomhole to solve the erosion and flood problems of Benin, Ize-Iyamu said: “The water storm project cannot be abandoned, we must commend those who planned it even when four years ago I was contesting for office, I commended the foresight because I realised flooding was becoming a major problem in our state and especially in Benin.

Apparently underscoring the need for continuity in projects, the APC governorship candidate said: “Even though it is difficult to see if there are projects that Obaseki has started, I can assure you we will complete them, it does not make sense to abandon projects,” he said, promising to look into the problems of the moribund Bendel Breweries.

“People are making money from breweries, so why will Edo State not make money from what it has?” Ize-Iyamu said.