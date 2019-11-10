Dear Dairy, I feel like I haven’t written in ages! Anyway it’s good to be back. It’s been a crazy time. After we left the club, Temi had the decency to get us back home in one piece without creating a scene. I was done with drama for the night. As usual my panache for not thinking is to bury myself in work; I took solace in keeping busy under the avalanche of case notes, law books and the problems of others. Seriously guys, you may want to try this; do you know getting involved in the problems of others kind of help keep your mind away from your own problems. I know you might be thinking, well after you are done with theirs, yours will still be waiting. The truth is yours will most likely pale in comparison to what others are going through. Try it, don’t be so self-absorbed.

A few weeks of pro bono cases, mediation and settlements of the matters that were reported to Warien Rose Foundation by women going through domestic abuse kept me occupied. I got so pre occupied and consumed by what I was doing and as usual neglected to care for myself, I felt a bit under the weather for a few days. I did not also go to the Radio Station for a while and reluctantly had to take a break.

I am up and about now and how time flies. Street G is this Friday. Yes the gospel club Jheri Blake and I started 7 years ago. Friday was a busy day but I managed to close by 3.00pm so I can make it to Street G which was 5.00pm to 7.30pm.

Hanging out with Jheri is always fun and so at about 5.00pm, Chioma, Jheri’s wife called, “Sis, are you guys not coming again?” She asked excitedly. “Of course we are, I will not miss it for the world,” I replied equally excited at the thought of seeing some old friends. The girls were already dressed and waiting for me at one of our favourite hang outs in Festac Town.

We quickly made our orders and relaxed to take the cool refreshing drinks that were served. The Pillaz, an Acapella Group Jheri started with some guys some years ago will also be performing, DASON and some other Artists. “I have gist for you guys,” Bola said out of the blues. All 4 pair of eyes turned to look at her. “I think I am pregnant!” She said quietly. You could have heard a pin drop. “Pregnant?” I asked incredulously. “Who is the father?” I blurted out before I could stop myself. “Is that a question, who else will be?” Zara spat out in irritation. “Actually the question is in order, it is for Lanre.

Although I am still not sure I am pregnant,” Bola said having the decency to look somewhat embarrassed. “Lanre?” We all chorused with varying expressions of shock and disbelieve. Lanre is Bola’s good friend and business Partner of over 10 years. “So you were shagging him too,” Zara asked laughing. It was not funny, Lanre had a long-time girlfriend and she was our friend, not in our circle but we had a good rapport with her.

Oh my goodness, this is not good. “How did it happen? I thought you didn’t ‘play’ where you worked?” Jasmine asked curiously with a sly smile hovering around her lips. “Remember my last trip to Zurich? I went with Lanre. We had just closed a fantastic business deal and we decided to celebrate before going back to our Hotel.

We had some wine and one thing led to another. We both agreed that what happens in Zurich stays in Zurich. I never knew any complications will come out of it,” Bola said with a forlorn expression. “That was very irresponsible of you Bola,” Kaycee said quietly. “But having said that, I hope you intend keeping the Baby?” Kaycee asked, looking at Bola intently. “Pastor! Why should she if she doesn’t want to?” Zara asked belligerently. “Hold on girls before we get to that bridge, I think its best Bola goes for a pregnancy test!” I said still in disbelieve