Kayode Afolabi Ajayi also known as Mistikay has what it takes to be one of the most prominent musicians in Nigeria.

The singer cum songwriter, who started his music journey in 2009 while pursuing his National Diploma at Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, was not only popular among his school-mates, he also enjoyed the support of those around him.

Mistikay, however, stopped writing music due to lack of funds to further his career. But despite the setback, he has proved beyond doubt that giving up is not a part of him, as his last single, Nawa O was a commercial success.

Produced by Prodigy Beats and mastered by Lord Gabriel, the track has received positive reviews as well as airplays. “The song is just proof that when you don’t give up on your dreams, there’s no limit to what you can do or achieve. I experienced a setback at one time, but it only pushed me further to achieve my dreams, and here I am today. I’m back like I’ve never left, and I want my fans to know that I’m just getting started,” he said.