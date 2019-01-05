“She is an amazing girl and I fell in love with her. She dots the I’s and crosses the T’s for me. I started to picture our lives together. On my birthday in the presence of many who came to celebrate with me, I asked her to be my wife and she accepted.

“We were doing just fine, until I met this other woman about a month ago, and she has taken over my heart. I haven’t felt this way in a while. I wake and sleep with thoughts of this new woman on my mind.

“I don’t just know, but I have developed serious cold feet towards my marriage plans to my fiancé. She has not done me any wrong in particular, I am just not interested in marrying her again and I cannot lay my hands on any reason for my cold feet. I guess love fades.

“I’m acting up, spoiling for fights, looking for the easy way out so as to blame calling off the engagement on her because I don’t know how best to tell her it is over after this whole time. I don’t think I can confront her one on one neither can I stand the hurt or feeling of betrayal.

“I am tempted to break up with her via text message. Please, what best way would you recommend that I use to call off our engagement and not be the bad guy?”

–Anonymous

When it comes to marriage, I believe no one should marry anyone out of pity. You are still engaged to her because you are looking for the easy way to blame calling off the engagement on her rather than taking full responsibility.

You want her to live with the guilt and only cowards do that. Man up and tell her the truth if you are not feeling her any longer. She deserves better and you deserve more. Love should happen naturally. It should never be forced. Call her up, meet with her and tell her the truth. Explain to her that it is no fault of hers.

Ask for her forgiveness and be remorseful about it. You know that she’s the one who is wearing the engagement ring about, people already know there’s a man, and now she’s also left to go about without the ring, and explain to whoever asks that she is single again.

Breaking up with her via text message will be a low blow to say the least, do not do that to her. If you think you are in love with this new girl, think again sir.

A new relationship is like acquiring something new, it is exciting, but give it time and you will tire yourself out. Law of diminishing return sets in, you will get bored and want something better or new.

You don’t have to quit your relationship whenever you develop cold feet or anxiety except there are red flags, because cold feet will always happen even in marriage. It is very normal to have post-engagement doubts, because it is a life-altering decision.