Okwe Obi, Abuja

Donkey Skin Processor Marketers and Export Association (DSPMEA), has said adequate investment in donkey breeding, processing, marketing and export of its derivatives will boost the country’s economy.

DSPMEA, advised the Federal Government not to cave in to the pressure of placing an export ban, stressing that the country has donkey in surplus which could generate over $2 billion annually.

Its National Vice President, Ifeanyi Dike, while addressing newsmen recently in Abuja, on the issue of donkey extinction, pointed out that so far, the body had established ranches in Anambra, Bauchi and Jigawa states with modern facilities.

“The association in collaboration with a private company, has established a multi-billion naira investment used in breeding, processing, marketing and the export of donkeys and its derivatives in some parts of the country, which value chain can generate about $2 billion annually for Nigeria’’he stated.