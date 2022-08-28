National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, said it has arrested a cleaner at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos, who is alleged to be leader of a drug syndicate.

According to NDLEA, the suspect who was identified as Ohiagu Sunday was nabbed on Tuesday, August 23, following the arrest of one Obinna Jacob Osita, a Dubai, bound passenger.

Osita was allegedly arrested with three bags, two of which contained eight blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 4.25kg concealed in cassava product, gari and crayfish.

“One other member of the airport syndicate, who allegedly works with Ohiagu,” NDLEA noted, “has also been arrested while operatives are after another suspect.

“Investigations revealed that a Dubai-based drug dealer recruited Obinna, 42, to traffic the drugs and equally contracted Ohiagu, a 34-year-old airport cleaner, to create unhindered access for the passenger.

“The drug syndicate bust, which is the first drug arrest at the new terminal of the MMIA, comes on the heels of the seizure of a consignment of bottles of juice and beverages, used to conceal skunk for export to Dubai, UAE, through the NAHCO export shed on Monday, August 15.

“A freight agent has already been arrested in connection with the seizure.”

In the same vein, attempt by a syndicate to export illicit drugs through the Lagos airport on Wednesday, August 24, was foiled during an outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airline to Oman via Addis Ababa.

A suspect, Jonah Chukwuemeka, was arrested with a total of 1,995 Tramadol tablets with a gross weight of 900 grams hidden in locust beans in his luggage.

The bag containing the illicit substance was handed over to him at the airport by one Olagunju Abbas, who was promptly arrested.