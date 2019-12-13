As the curtain was drawn on the People’s Hero reality TV show last weekend, Ebuka Eze, the only actor among the eight finalists had emerged the winner, smiling home with N7 million and the bragging right to the title of ‘The People’s Hero’.

Sponsored by Hero lager beer, a premium brand of International Breweries and produced by MTV Base, the show aimed at celebrating the beauty and richness of Igbo culture, through singing, dancing, spoken word and acting.

Justice Alili, a spoken word artiste saved by wild card had emerged the first runner up, grabbing N2 million, while Joel Uzoigwe, a dancer also saved by wild card became the second runner up, winning N1 million. As the last woman standing, Favour Onyemaechi went home with a consolation prize of N.5m.

The grand finale kicked off with a dance performance by the energetic Angel Nkwo, who did not fail to show passion and creativity in her craft. On her trail was Toby Okonta, a spoken word artiste whose piece on peaceful co-existence in Nigeria and Africa had the audience screaming for more. And in her tradition, Favour Onyemaechi serenaded the audience with her melodious voice, while Joel Uzoigwe’s non-repetitive dance moves made him a delight to watch.

In sharing his love story, Justice Alili also displayed his singing skills by rendering a beautiful song. Ellis McReynolds thrilled the audience to no end with his rich voice, while Tehilla Terex’s spoken word ended the night’s performances on a bright note.

IllBliss and Rachael Okonkwo, who have been judges from the audition stages, including guest judge, veteran actor, Nkem Owoh, congratulated the finalists on their improvements through the competition and charged them to sustain the passion that has brought them to the finale. To the show host, Nedu, it would have been nice to crown all the finalists, as none of them performed below expectation.

Pleased with the outcome of the show, the Marketing Director, International Breweries, Tolulope Adedeji said “the show has been phenomenal as it uncovered those that never had platforms to showcase their talents. She added that the winner and other contestants would be featured in the company’s events henceforth. The Country Manager, Viacom Networks Africa, Bada Akintunde-Johnson, described the show as successful having achieved all its objectives.

For the winner, Ebuka Eze, it is a dream come true, as he had longed for such an opportunity for many years. He commended Hero lager beer for showing commitment to its consumers through creative platforms that help the youths to find their voice.