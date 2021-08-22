Tell us how you got involved in art?

Before getting into business, I worked mostly in the finance sector. I was a senior executive in one of the largest banks in the US. I left 9-5pm work and went into full time business in 2005 and I never looked back. Art is a passion apart from the fact that it is in the family. For several years, my wife and mother, Nike, had been pushing hard for us to do something in Houston, Texas. My wife Uloma Okundaye is the Director of Eko Art Gallery in Houston. Seeing her passion for the arts you would almost think that she is a direct descendant of my mother more than me. She is the driving force behind our setting up the gallery

in Houston. I have multiple business interests, ranging from real estate development, property company and event centre here in Nigeria. My approach to every- thing I have ventured into is always to focus on how adds value to myself, the stakeholders and general populace. When my wife decided that we get into it, we first opened a gallery in our house. We did that for a couple of years, just to test what the response in the local environment in Houston. Then we began to discover that there is an ecosystem of art enthusiasts within Houston. Our focus is exclusively on Nigerian artists; we don’t want to stretch ourselves into regions we are not familiar with.