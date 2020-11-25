“This is the time for Nigerians and Abia State to stand beside the police because the police are our friends. The Federal Government should rise up and ensure that the police welfare is very paramount. They should know that thousands of policemen are being killed. We should know their rigorous work to make sure that they secure our lives and properties.

“AIG Tijani has done wonders in Zone 9 Umuahia. They did a lot of strategies and redeployed his officers to make sure crime is free in Abia State, he has said no to corruption. The AIG has flushed out all the bad eggs and did a lot of sanitation, which has made Zone 9 recommendable zone for good behaviour. The EndSARS protest has repackaged the Nigeria Police for good conduct.”