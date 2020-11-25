CHAIRMAN Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Zone 9 Umuahia, Abia State, Dr Ugochukwu Collins Obo, has said that the EndSARS protest awakened the Nigeria police to rise to their challenges and ready to fight criminals: “During the EndSARS protest, we want to give kudos to AIG Baba Tijani Zone 9, Umuahia, for displaying professionalism during the protest. The way police handled the situation, with Commissioner of Police, Mrs Jane Agbede, to make sure Abia State was not set ablaze was impressive. They ensured peaceful demonstration before the hoodlums hijacked the protest.
“We appreciate the efforts of the Nigeria police, they have flushed out criminals from the state, especially in Aba. The state command and its officers chased out hoodlums from their hideouts and away from the state.
“This is the time for Nigerians and Abia State to stand beside the police because the police are our friends. The Federal Government should rise up and ensure that the police welfare is very paramount. They should know that thousands of policemen are being killed. We should know their rigorous work to make sure that they secure our lives and properties.
“AIG Tijani has done wonders in Zone 9 Umuahia. They did a lot of strategies and redeployed his officers to make sure crime is free in Abia State, he has said no to corruption. The AIG has flushed out all the bad eggs and did a lot of sanitation, which has made Zone 9 recommendable zone for good behaviour. The EndSARS protest has repackaged the Nigeria Police for good conduct.”
