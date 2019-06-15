I was strolling through the streets of Facebook when I came across a post by a gentleman who raised alarm, warning his fellow gentlemen about the unashamed randy behaviour displayed by married women in gyms.

According to him, he was a first-hand witness and still in shock. Men had a field day on that eye-opening post devising plans on how to stop their wives from engaging in further gym exploits.

Let’s face facts, there are certain things exercising regularly does to a woman. First off, there must be significant increase in libido. This is as a result of increased blood flow experienced during exercise.

So whether you like it or not, it must reflect in your sex life, the men can elucidate better. Exercise releases feel-good hormones called endorphins. Endorphins are natural painkillers and are also released during sex, just before orgasm.

Now, if exercise facilitates the release of these feel good hormones, how will sexual urge and increase in libido not happen?

Furthermore, it’s expedient to know that how a woman feels about her body affects her sexuality and desire to have sex. You will be shocked to know that one of the causes of post-partum depression is the radical body change most women experience after child birth.

They feel bad about their saggy breasts, flabby, blackened, wrinkled stomachs. They also hate the stretch marks on their body, discolorations on their skin, the episiotomy, vaginal laxity, and weight gain which happens all thanks to childbirth.

Most women feel ugly and embarrassed by these changes. And you can’t perform optimally when you are self-conscious about yourself or worse still, uncomfortable in your own skin.

Unfortunately, some men aren’t sensitive enough to appreciate the concerns of their wives and let them know that they still find them beautiful and sexy no matter how they look after childbirth even if it’s untrue; the lie is a life saver.

Fast-forward to recent times, from the invention of vegan diets to detoxification, from Keto diet to 30 days fitness plan, from steady runs to the gym, exercise is taking over the populace and has come to stay. Women are getting actively involved in routines that will improve their health and physical looks. For the lazy, rich ones, plastic surgery is the way to go.

Just as some men are into sex enhancing drugs, women are neck-deep into Kayanmata (don’t ask me what it is), while those concerned about their vaginal health stick to Kegel exercises to tighten their vagina walls.

Certain exercises excluding Kegel exercise tightens the woman vaginal muscles, tones the laps, butts and hips. Some even firm the muscles of the breasts making it appear fuller.

So, it’s irrational to expect that women will go through such strenuous exercises with so much determination, achieve certain level of success or desired results and not feel sexy as well as horny.

Feeling good starts from the mind, the moment she begins to feel good about her body, her confidence level will skyrocket and it will show. So it’s time to wake up to the current reality that fitness has brought upon womenfolk.

I’m in no way supporting infidelity but making wives stop exercising is not the solution. The solution is simple! Start exercising with her, can I get an Amen? It will help you build your libido to match hers too and keep you fit to perform optimally.

It’s also a means of bonding with your wife as you set goals together and help each other achieve them. Truth be told, you cannot build your potbelly through booze while your wife trims her figure and is horny as hell and you are too lazy to satisfy her and not expect a clap back.

Not everyone has self control, with the six-pack muscled gym instructor who is hitting on her and yourself who can’t lift a finger. Just upgrade and enjoy your peace.

By guest columnist Lawrencia Chioma

Re: What if your teenager gets pregnant?

Amaka I was a victim, I got raped by a man when I was 16. And to punish him, my family forced and intimidated him into marrying me. I went through hell in that marriage. He never stopped raping me all through my pregnancy. I contemplated suicide many times. I hated my parents for rewarding my abuser to continue from where he stopped.

I had a stillbirth and I’m happy that child didn’t make it. Few days after delivery and this monster of a man wanted to forcefully have his way with me again. I fought him with the knife I hid by my bedside. The next morning, I quietly packed my belongings and left. I didn’t go back to my parents. I just disappeared.

I’m 27-years-old now and neither my parents nor my rapist husband knows my whereabout and I don’t care if they are living or dead.

I shall continue to move farther away from them because I don’t want to cross paths with them. Thank you for this article. Parents must learn to protect their innocent teenagers from men who put them in the family way.

– Anonymous via email