It was another sad day for football in Nigeria as fans who had come to cheer the Super Eagles to victory, but was disappointed, invaded the recently refurbished Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja and vandalised facilities in protest of the team’s failure to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars of Ghana ended Nigeria’s dream of becoming the first African country to qualify for four consecutive World Cups.

The Ghanaians secured a 1-1 draw in Abuja on Tuesday to progress to the World Cup based on the away goals rule — after holding Nigeria to a goalless draw in Kumasi last Friday.

Thomas Partey’s opener in the 11th minute proved costly for the Eagles whose equalizer through William Troost-Ekong in the 22nd minute was not enough to salvage the tie.

However, following the final whistle, a crowd of irate fans stormed the pitch and damaged some of the stadium facilities.

Witnesses told sunnewsonline.com that the fans poured into the pitch from all sides, upturning the dugout while smashing its glasses in anger.

The irate fans also carried out the act despite attempts by security operatives to stop them with teargas.