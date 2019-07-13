Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, has explained that hoodlums numbering about 16 shot Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

He said Mrs Olakunrin was attacked at Kajola village alongside other passengers travelling from Imo State to Lagos, but she was the only one shot to death.

He said: “recall that at about 2:15 pm on Friday, between Nirowi and Nitel along Ore- ijebu-ode expressway, about 16 unknown gunmen ambushed some vehicles along the road shooting sporadically at them.

“This led to the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin who was hit by the bullet from the criminals.

“The incident attracted the nearby police patrol team from Ore division who immediately engaged the hoodlums forcing them to escape into the bush and also prevented them from causing further damage of kidnapping or any harm to other commuters.

“The police with the support of the local vigilante have since yesterday been combing the bushes to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are made to bear the full weight of the law.

“I am presently at the scene to coordinate and mobilise both police and vigilante team to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and brought to Justice.

“We are also ensuring that the overgrown grasses by either side of the

road are cleared to allow proper visibility for motorists as the hoodlums usually hide under the cover of the overgrown roadside weeds to commit this type of havoc.

“We have since commenced investigation into the incident and our preliminary reports revealed that the incident was never a targeted attack at anyone as the attackers were bandits and criminals who

were out to rob, kidnap or abduct for ransom.

“While we send our condolences to the people of Ondo State and most especially the family of the deceased, we want to reassure the good people of the state and other members of the public of our determination to rid the state of this type of criminal act and other violent crimes.”