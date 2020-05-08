Maryam Ali Adamu, Chief Executive Officer of Aljism Skincare Products and wife of Yusuf Gidado Idris, son of the former Secretary to Government of the Federation during the General Sani Abacha regime said she could have become anything she wanted, given her rich family background and influence. Bu she elected to go into skincare business. Although she’s a revered entrepreneur who has impacted the lives of many northern Nigerian women, it is her skill as a skincare therapist that has made her more popular.

According to her in a recent interview, her decision to become a skincare therapist was informed by a personal tribulation. She revealed that she used to have skin problems which made her so uncomfortable and in the process of finding a lasting solution she decided to enroll for a programme in skin therapy.

“I used to be troubled by skin problems like acne, spots, discolouration and sunburn. Then, I decided to study skincare after my Masters in Law in England in order to find a solution to my own skin problems. Shortly after my two and a half years programme, I was able to start my own skincare line, using everything I learnt and it has been a success story so far,” she stated.

She said when she returned to Nigeria, family and friends encouraged her to help other people by producing and selling skincare products to make others equally flawless. She started producing and selling skincare products in November 2017.

Today, she is the most successful skincare therapist in northern Nigeria. Her brand, Aljism Skincare has become a household name. You can hardly bump into 10 northern women without at least 8 knowing Aljism Skincare Products and its CEO, Maryam Ali Adamu, she said.

Maryam said she had also created a platform on Instagram where people are able to send her direct messages on how to become successful entrepreneurs. She has helped so many people to grow and succeed in various businesses. She has also impacted so many lives with both her skincare range and entrepreneurial knowledge.

Maryam disclosed that she is a graduate of Business Administration and Law from the Coventry University, England. She is the daughter of Dr Ali Adamu (PHD) Standford and former Executive Secretary of the National Primary Education Commission during the General Sani Abacha regime and presently a business man dealing in oil and gas.

She is a popular and successful skincare therapist in Nigeria who believes no woman is unattractive as long as she has a flawless skin. She has helped thousands of men and women clear their skin problems.

Maryam insists she is also passionate about empowering others as well as building herself. She believes passion is a great motivator. She has a voracious appetite for learning which she inherited from her father. In the past women in business in northern Nigeria were few, she said, but , she has for far, built a platform to reform this idea.

“Women are powerful” she always says, “together, there is absolutely nothing they cannot achieve.”